Matthew McConaughey has called out anti-mask wearers, insisting that a mask does nothing to take away from one’s ‘identity and freedom’.

Speaking on YouTube talk show The Carlos Watson Show, the Oscar-winning actor said of the politicisation of face masks: “Come on, man. I’m not believing you’re really scared of this little cotton thing. I’m not believing you really feel that takes away your identity and your freedom.”

He added: “This is a short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom. There’s no data that says it’s not a good thing. There’s no data that says it’s harmful. Let’s all take one for the team here.”

This is not the first time that McConaughey has promoted mask use during the pandemic. In April 2020, the actor posted a video on Instagram that showed him assembling a makeshift mask out of a coffee filter, bandana, and rubber bands.

“Now remember, stay at home,” he he said in the post, “but if you gotta go, strap it on like so.” Watch the video below:

McConaughey’s comments follow reports that he has been making calls to political experts while he weighs up a bid to run for Governor of Texas. In the same interview with Watson, the actor said on the matter: “I’m not interested in going and putting a bunch of Band-Aids on that are gonna be ripped off as soon as I’m out.”

He continued: “I’m interested in building something that can last, and I’m measuring what category that is. I don’t know if that’s politics.”

On the big screen, McConaughey will next star in animated musical Sing 2 alongside Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson.