Matthew McConaughey has said he would have wanted to play the Hulk for Marvel.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor explained in a discussion about the Incredible Hulk TV show that he was a fan, and would have liked to play Banner at some point in time.

Interviewed by Josh Horowitz for his Happy Sad Confused podcast, McConaughey briefly addressed the fact that he put himself forward for the role, while Marvel turned down the offer.

Advertisement

Check out the full exchange here:

Horowitz: You never got your chance to play Bruce Banner, or David Banner in the show, did you?

McConaughey: No, I didn’t.

Horowitz: Jerks.

McConaughey: Wanted it.

Horowitz: Really?

Advertisement

McConaughey: Yep

Horowitz: Did you throw your hat in the ring? Did you say, “I’m game if you guys are?”

McConaughey: Yep

Horowitz: No kidding?

McConaughey: They said, “No, thank you.”

Horowitz: Can’t get’em all, I guess.

In other Marvel casting news, Tatiana Maslany recently denied the rumour that she has been cast as She-Hulk in an upcoming Disney+ series.

“That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand,” Maslany said.

“I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately. I don’t know how these things get – I don’t know, I don’t know. You know better; I have no idea.”

Meanwhile, Oscar Isaac is currently in talks to play Moon King in the upcoming Disney+ series.