Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson offered DNA test to see if they’re brothers

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have been offered a DNA test to finally put to rest the rumour that they may be half-brothers.

READ MORE: Watch Matthew McConaughey get overjoyed when a WWE legend crashes his interview

Retired television personality and friend of the duo who starred together in True Detective, Maury Povich, has offered to “come out of retirement” to help the two actors find out whether their close, long-term “bromance” is bound by more than just friendship.

Advertisement

Rumours of their biological link first emerged after McConaughey shared in the Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa podcast that his mother once alluded to a close connection she had with Harrelson’s father, and how their paths may have crossed in West Texas during McConaughey’s parents’ divorce in the year of McConaughey’s birth, 1969.

In an interview with E! News, Povich hinted at a big reveal and said, “We could do primetime, DNA, Maury’s Back With Woody And Matthew. Woody’s got my number. I’m ready.”

When shown the video by E! News, McConaughey smiled and said, “I don’t know if we’re gonna do it on your show, but I like the way you’re thinking.”

While Harrelson has said in the past that he is keen to find out whether the two friends might actually be brothers, McConaughey appears less enthusiastic about the idea of a DNA test than his colleague. Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in April, Harrelson revealed, “For him, it’s a much more big deal. I mean, he feels like he’s losing a father.”

McConaughey has spoken publicly about his parents’ tumultuous relationship which saw them married three times and divorced twice, with his father eventually dying from a heart attack in 1992.

Advertisement

McConaughey also said in the podcast episode which aired in April, “Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do [DNA tests],’ because what’s the skin in it for him?”

In other news, McConaughey recently released his new book children’s book, the idea for which he said “came to him in a dream.”