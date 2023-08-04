Maya Hawke stars opposite mum Uma Thurman in ‘The Kill Room’ trailer

Uma Thurman stars opposite her daughter Maya Hawke in the first trailer for The Kill Room – check out the clip below.

Directed by Nicol Paone (Friendsgiving), the dark comedic thriller follows art dealer Patrice Capullo (Thurman) who becomes business partners with hitman Reggie Pitt (Joe Manganiello) and Reggie’s boss, Gordon Davis (Samuel L. Jackson).

A synopsis reads: “The Kill Room is a dark comedic thriller that follows an art dealer who teams up with a hitman and his boss for a money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld.”

Advertisement

Hawke, who is the daughter of Thurman and Ethan Hawke, is briefly seen in the trailer, who plays one of the figures surrounding the criminal triangle.

Other cast members include Debi Mazar, Dree Hemingway, Amy Keum, Candy Buckley, Larry Pine, Jennifer Kim, Matthew Maher, Tom Pecinka and Alexander Sokovikov.

The Kill Room is released in cinemas on September 29.

Hawke had her breakthrough role as Robin Buckley in Netflix’s Stranger Things. She has also appeared in films Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Fear Street Part One: 1994 and Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City.

Along with being an actor, she has also released two studio albums, ‘Blush’ and ‘Moss’, as a musician. Speaking to NME last year ahead of the second record, Hawke said: ““When I was making ‘Blush’, I wanted to do as little as possible to avoid making mistakes. I wanted it to be as stripped-back as possible, I didn’t want to put reverb on my voice, I didn’t want any electronic instruments.

Advertisement

“I think I’ve learned now to be like, ‘Let’s make mistakes, let’s aspire to sound how we actually want to sound – even if it means embarrassing ourselves for being try-hards’.”

In a four-star review of ‘Moss’, NME described it as “more expansive” compared to her debut, which adds in “subtle but important touches of synths, electric guitars and strings”.