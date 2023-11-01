‘Mean Girls’ reunion takes place in seasonal Walmart advert

Over 20 years later, a Mean Girls reunion has finally taken place – but it’s on a Walmart advert.

The US retail giant has created a new advertising campaign surrounding Black Friday, and have used the cult classic 2004 teen comedy to help draw attention to their sales.

Some key members of the original cast, including Amanda Seyfriend, Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert have returned as adult versions of their teen roles, and are sporting pink outfits, referring to one of the film’s most iconic references, “On Wednesdays we wear pink.”

The ads will be released on Wednesdays throughout the month leading up to Black Friday on November 24, with slight iterations each week. According to Variety, a different member of the cast will appear in an ad each week, meaning Rachel McAdams could still reprise her role of spoilt antagonist Regina George.

The first instalment released today shows the cast in a familiar high school setting, and contains numerous references to the original movie, from the talent show scene, to the headshot interviews of students, to the infamous Gretchen Wiener adjective.

The actors are excited about the return, with Daniel Franzese, who played Damian Leigh in the movie saying: “We think fans are going to be super excited to see us after all these years. I know we are excited for everyone to see what we’ve all been up to.”

The movie’s lead actor and child star known for The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday, Lohan weighed in on the reunion: “It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone.”

She spoke of the other ‘Plastics’ actors, “it was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again.”

Elsewhere, if you're a big Mean Girls fan, here's the date you should have in your diary for next year.




