Megan Fox clarifies Donald Trump “legend” comments

Megan Fox has clarified her comments on Donald Trump after receiving hate messages on social media.

The actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, where she mentioned sitting near the former president at a the UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas.

“I was in a row with [Justin] Bieber, and Trump was also in my row,” she recalled. “He had, like, thirty secret service with him. He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in.”

Fox went on to say that she was concerned for her safety. “If someone is a target, then I’m like, I could be harmed because I’m adjacent to where he is,” she said. “I was worried about my own safety, that’s all I was caring about.”

Some viewers of the show interpreted Fox’s comments as her support for Trump and the Republican party. The backlash prompted the actor to take to social media to set the record straight.

I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,” Fox wrote on Instagram stories, as reported by People. “I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend … in that arena (key part of the sentence).”

She continued: “The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue. That was an observable fact. Not my opinion.”

Fox then criticised social media users who had sent her hateful comments in response to her appearance on the show.

“Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil, pitchfork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though,” she wrote sarcastically. “The world needs more of that.”

Meanwhile, Fox has described her experience taking ayahuasca while on holiday in Costa Rica with Machine Gun Kelly. The couple took the drug in “a proper setting, with indigenous people” Fox said in the same interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

She added: “Everybody’s journey is different, but on the second night I went to Hell for eternity.”