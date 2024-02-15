Megan Fox says her “Ukrainian sex doll” comments weren’t xenophobic

Megan Fox has responded to accusations of “xenophobia” in a caption to a photo of herself on Instagram.

The actor posted a photo to her Instagram which featured herself, Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce, seemingly at an after-party following the Super Bowl.

In the post’s caption, Fox wrote that she looked “like a Ukrainian blowup doll” and “one of those super expensive real sex dolls you can only get in Japan.”

Some Instagram users took to the comments to show their disapproval of the caption. One wrote: “I guess xenophobia towards Eastern Europeans is still a thing in Hollywood”.

Many defended Ukrainian women, particularly with regards to the ongoing conflict in the country, with one user writing: “It’s disgraceful to offend any women, but offending Ukrainian women, who now stand as icon of strength and heroism in the brutal war, is absolutely disgusting!!!!”

In response to one of the critical comments, Fox wrote: “Dear God. That is NOT what I meant. Ukrainian women are hot af and so in my imagination the blowup dolls would also be hot.”

The Transformers star added: “Let a girl make a joke for fucks sake.”

Fox was also clarifying some speculation around another photo from the night, in which the lighting made her facial bone structure look more defined, causing some fans to question on social media whether the actor had undergone plastic surgery.

As such, the beginning of her caption read: “Oh my God guys look how different I… don’t look at all. Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll.”

In other Super Bowl news, Kanye West has denied claims that Swift got him removed from the stadium.