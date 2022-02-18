Megan Thee Stallion set to star in new A24 movie musical ‘F*cking Identical Twins’

Megan Thee Stallion has been cast in the upcoming A24-made movie musical F*cking Identical Twins.

The Houston rapper will be among those to star in the latest project from the acclaimed independent entertainment company, who have been behind such films as Midsommar, Uncut Gems and Moonlight.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, F*cking Identical Twins will star Megan alongside the likes of Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang and Megan Mullally.

The film also stars its writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, while Borat director and Seinfeld writer Larry Charles is set to direct.

According to THR, F*cking Identical Twins follows “two business adversaries who realise they’re identical twin brothers and decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again”.

The film is based on the 2014 two-man stage show that premiered at the Upright Citizens Brigade, and is described as a “subversive” spin on The Parent Trap featuring original songs by Jackson, Sharp and Karl Saint Lucy.

No release date has been set yet for F*cking Identical Twins.

Speaking about her role in the film, Megan told her Instagram followers: “HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS.

“I’m so excited I feel so blessed I feel anxious lol I feel a bunch of shit I really have been quietly putting in this work and I just cant wait for the hotties to see everything.”

Earlier this month Megan Thee Stallion shared the track ‘Flamin’ Hottie, which promoted Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Flamin’ Hot Doritos.