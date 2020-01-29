Mel Gibson and Danny Glover have agreed to reunite for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover have agreed to make a final Lethal Weapon movie.

According to producer Dan Lin, the long awaited action movie would focus on Detective Martin Riggs and his partner Detective Roger Murtaugh, 22 years after the release of Lethal Weapon 4. He also confirmed original director Richard Donner was returning.

Speaking on the The Hollywood Reporter‘s Producers Roundtable, he said: “We’re trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie. And Dick Donner’s coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it’s just amazing. The story is very personal to him.”

He also added that Gibson and Glover are on board but the script for the movie still needs to be finished.

The original Lethal Weapon was released in 1987 and it went on to spawn three sequels.

The franchise was revived for a television series between 2016 and 2019, starring Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans as Riggs and Murtaugh respectively.

Discussions for a new movie have been ongoing in recent years. However, it has never been officially confirmed that the film will be made until now.

Back in 2012, Mel Gibson dismissed suggestions he could be tempted to make another Lethal Weapon movie.

When asked by ComingSoon.net if he could be tempted back, he replied: “No, I think the way things are going with Total Recall, they’ll just remake those somehow.

“Though it’s really tough to replace Danny. He was so amazing in those things. It was a good gig for us. It worked. But we knew it would.”