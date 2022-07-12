Melbourne International Film Festival shares 2022 program, including Bowie film ‘Moonage Daydream’

The full program for the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) has been shared for its 2022 edition.

The festival, which will begin next month (August 4), marks its 70th instalment. It will be first in-person edition of the festival since 2019 – both the 2020 and 2021 editions of MIFF took place entirely online due to COVID-19. In a press statement, Al Cossar – the festival’s Artistic Director – described MIFF 2022 as “an extraordinary welcome back to Melbourne cinemas and beyond”.

“[This is] a full scale program, [with] suburban and regional expansions across nine country Victorian settings and Australia wide access to an incredible film program via MIFF Play,” Cossar said.

“On top of everything, we turn 70 years young – a milestone to celebrate by charting, across our program, the special connection MIFF has with Melbourne itself.”

Prior to the full program’s announcement, the special ‘Hear My Eyes’ event was announced, in which the 2000 film Chopper will be shown with a live score as performed by original composer Mick Harvey, joined by Springtime for the performance.

Other music-based films that join the program include the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream, the Jerry Lee Lewis documentary Trouble In Mind and the adaptation of Lizzie Goodman’s 2000s indie-rock oral history Meet Me In The Bathroom.

The festival is also set to debut its Bright Horizons Competition, an $140,000 award that will “champion bold Australian and international directorial voices and fresh filmmaking talent”, per a press release, with “specific focus on first and second time features.”

MIFF will conclude its in-person run on August 21, with over 100 selections from the festival available to stream on demand via MIFF Play until August 28. The full MIFF 2022 program is available to view here.

“How special and exciting it will be for all of us to step back into the world of festival movie-going and share the magic of MIFF once more,” Cossar concluded.