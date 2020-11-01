Watch Meryl Streep and Mariah Carey make cameos in ‘Hocus Pocus’ reunion

Meryl Streep and Mariah Carey were among the stars to make cameos in this weekend’s Hocus Pocus reunion.

Taking place on Friday (October 30), In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover benefitted Bette Midler’s New York Restoration Project, raising funds for environmental and social justice.

The event was announced back in September as a replacement for Midler’s usual annual Hulaween fundraising gala, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Midler and her Hocus Pocus costars, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, reunited at the virtual, one-night-only documentary-style event, which saw them reprise their roles as witch siblings Winnie, Sarah and Mary Sanderson respectively.

A number of celebrities joined the cast for the reunion, including Mariah Carey, who answered the door for Winnie. “Well if it isn’t Winnie Sanderson, looking for a candy bar,” Carey said. “I got news for you girl – Halloween’s nearly over, so scat!”

She added: “It’s my turn now, get out!” while her iconic holiday song ‘All I Want For Christmas’ plays in the background.

Midler’s restoration project tweeted during the event: “The incredible Meryl Streep, playing her Academy Award-winning self, recounts a paranormal encounter with Winifred Sanderson while shooting ‘Into the Woods’ in our #NYRPHulaween Sanderson Sisters Mocumentary.”

Glenn Close also took part in the reunion, dressing up as her character Cruella De Vil from the 1996 live-action 101 Dalmatians.

Advertisement

Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Samantha Diaz, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Michael Kors and his husband Lance LePere, Adam Lambert, George Lopez, Alex Moffat, Vinessa Shaw, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, Kenan Thompson, Sophie von Haselberg and Bella Hadid also made appearances, according to Variety.

Meanwhile, Midler has confirmed that the original cast of Hocus Pocus will reunite in the upcoming sequel planned by Disney.

The news comes after it was reported last year that a follow-up to the 1993 cult film was in the works for the studio’s streaming service, Disney+. Soon after, Sarah Jessica-Parker, who starred in the movie alongside Midler and Kathy Najimy, said they all had agreed to star in the proposed sequel.