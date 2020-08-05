MGM acquires musical film ‘Cyrano’ soundtracked by The National

MGM have acquired Cyrano, a musical film soundtracked by The National‘s Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner and Matt Berninger.

Directed by Joe Wright, the musical will see Peter Dinklage back in the title role with Haley Bennett reprising as Roxanne after both performed together in a stage version that played at the historic Goodspeed Opera House’s Terris Theatre in 2018.

The film, which is an adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s play Cyrano de Bergerac written by writer/director/actor Erica Schmidt (Dinklage’s wife), will also star Brian Tyree Henry and Ben Mendelsohn.

Advertisement

Cyrano‘s music was put together by The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner, with lyrics by Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser, who has contributed to many of the band’s songs.

Speaking to NME last year, Berninger said the songs he wrote for Cyrano were “some of the best” he’s ever written.

“To get inside those characters has been a fun way to look at things from a different side and turn the binoculars backwards,” he said during The National’s 2018 NME Big Read.

A release date for the upcoming film adaptation by Wright, who recently completed the Amy Adams-starring The Woman In The Window, is yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

Last weekend, The National‘s Aaron Dessner took to social media to tease that he’s been working on some new music under his Big Red Machine moniker.

It comes a week after The National guitarist co-wrote and produced 11 of the 16 songs on the new Taylor Swift album, ‘Folklore’, which is now one of the biggest selling albums of the year so far.

Dessner also revealed that he had to keep his collaboration with Swift a secret from his eight-year-old daughter.