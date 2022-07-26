Mia Goth is a smalltown serial killer in ‘X’ prequel ‘Pearl’ trailer

The first trailer for X prequel Pearl starring Mia Goth has just been released – scroll down to watch.

Goth played a young woman named Maxine destined to be a star in A24 horror film X, as well as elderly woman Pearl who is one half of the couple who clashed with Maxine and the other young people staying in their home.

Ti West’s forthcoming prequel tells the “X-traordinary origin story” of Pearl, with Goth reprising her role to play Pearl in her youth, attending auditions and later committing crimes.

Take a look at the trailer here:

West told IndieWire about the idea for Pearl earlier this year, saying he used Douglas Sirk melodramas and Mary Poppins as influences for his horror.

“If X is about the way this auteurist era of independent filmmaking is affecting people, Pearl is sort of about the old Hollywood way that affected people,” West said.

“The way in which they enrich each other is all a part of the craft of the filmmaking. I wanted to do something where all of the crafts of the movie were their very apparent charms.”

The director also said he’s considering a third film set in the ’80s: “That one will be about how home video has affected people. I’m very proud of these.

“I’m trying to build a world out of all this, like people do these days,” the filmmaker continued. “You can’t make a slasher movie without a bunch of sequels.”

Pearl will be released in US cinemas on September 18, while a UK release date is yet to be confirmed.

