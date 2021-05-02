Michael B. Jordan on possibility of returning for ‘Black Panther 2’: “Never say never”

Michael B. Jordan has discussed the possibility of making a return to the Black Panther franchise for its upcoming sequel.

Jordan’s character, the villainous Erik Killmonger, died at the end of the first film, but as with many comic book stories resurrection is a common occurrence. With that said, fans have long been speculating that the Without Remorse actor might make a comeback.

That speculation has grown even greater following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in the Marvel film. Since the studio has said it will not be recasting his role, fans have wondered whether a revived and reformed Killmonger could lead the franchise moving forward.

Earlier this year, Jordan has said he was open to reprising his role as Killmonger if it was presented to him.

Speaking in a new interview on Jess Cagle’s SiriusXM show, Jordan was asked what the likelihood of him returning for Black Panther 2 was on a scale of 1 (never) to 10 (certain). He said: “I’m gonna have to go with a solid 2.”

“I didn’t want to go zero! Never say never. I can’t predict the future.”



He added that he “didn’t know much at all” about what direction the Black Panther story was going to take, except that they are working on the script and it will reflect “a lot of circumstances and tragedy that we had to deal with this past year”.

“I know Ryan (Coogler) and Marvel are going to do the absolute best job at developing the story in a way that makes everybody happy and satisfied and honours Chad and moves forward with grace,” he said.



Last week, Jordan responded to rumours that he could be set to play Superman in the forthcoming DC movie reboot.

J.J. Abrams recently confirmed he will be producing the new Warner Bros. reboot alongside author Ta-Nehisi Coates, who is writing the film’s screenplay. No plot details have been shared yet and Jordan has recently been rumoured to take up the role.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial debut with Creed III.