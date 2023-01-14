Michael Bay charged for allegedly killing pigeon while filming ‘6 Underground’ in Italy

Michael Bay has been charged for allegedly killing a pigeon while he was shooting the 2019 Netflix film 6 Underground in Italy.

As reported by The Wrap, Bay faces charges over an alleged incident that occurred on the film’s set in 2018 – where a homing pigeon was said to be killed by a dolly midway through a take – however Bay has outright denied this telling of events.

“I am a well-known animal lover and major animal activist,” he told the publication. “No animal involved in the production was injured or harmed. Or on any other production I’ve worked on in the past 30 years.”

According to an unnamed source, the incident was supposedly photographed by a paparazzo, who reported the aviary murder to Italian authorities. Pigeons are a protected species in Italy, with a law stating it’s a criminal offence to “harm, kill or capture any wild bird”. By way of The Birds Directive, pigeons are also protected under overarching European law.

Bay referenced this specific allegation in his statement to The Wrap, continuing: “We have clear video evidence, a multitude of witnesses, and safety officers that exonerates us from these claims. And disproves their one paparazzi photo – which gives a false story.”

It’s reported that Bay has thus far made three attempts to have Italian authorities dismiss the case. He came close to being successful, he said, noting that he was given “a chance to settle this matter by paying a small fine”, but he ultimately “declined to do so because I would not plead guilty to having harmed an animal”.

Regardless of Bay’s direct involvement in the alleged killing, he’s being held responsible for it as he directed the film being shot at the scene. “There is an ongoing court case so I cannot get into the specifics,” he said, “but I am confident we will prevail when I have my day in court.”

The Ryan Reynolds-starring 6 Underground was released on December 13, 2019. It earned relatively poor reviews from critics and viewers, and just days after release, it was revealed that a sequel had been planned – and subsequently cancelled – by Netflix.