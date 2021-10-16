Michael Caine might now not be retiring from acting after all, according to new reports.

In an interview yesterday (October 15), Caine told the BBC’s Simon Mayo that his role in upcoming film Best Sellers would be his “last part”.

He said: “Funnily enough, it has turned out to be my last part, really…I haven’t worked for two years and I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can’t walk very well,” Caine told Mayo.

“And I also wrote a couple of books which were published and were successful, so I’m now not an actor I’m a writer.”

“There’s not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who’s 88,” Caine added.

However now, according to TheWrap, Caine’s representatives have since clarified that he hasn’t retired with Caine seemingly simply meaning that his days as a leading actor are behind him, and not future roles.

NME have reached out to representatives of Caine for comment.

Caine was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic back in August.

His breakthrough role came in 1964’s Zulu; he then went on to star in dozens of movie hits including The Italian Job, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Educating Rita, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy and many more.

Caine has been nominated for an Oscar six times. He won his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1986 for Hannah and Her Sisters and his second, also for Best Supporting Actor, for The Cider House Rules in 1999.

Caine has been nominated for an Academy Award in every decade from 1960-2000, the only other actor to achieve that being Jack Nicholson.