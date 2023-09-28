Michael Gambon fans are remembering his sweary acceptance speech from the 1990s

Fans of Sir Michael Gambon are taking to social media to pay tribute to the late actor whose death was announced this afternoon.

A prolific star of stage and screen, his career spanned six decades, with his portrayal of wizard Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series, from the third instalment onwards, solidifying his stardom and popularity across generations.

One particular video of the late actor has been circulating Twitter this afternoon. It features Gambon accepting an award at the Evening Standard Awards in 1995.

RIP Sir Michael Gambon. No one accepted an award quite like him. pic.twitter.com/EY07VrtAyi — Pip (@pipmadeley) September 28, 2023

In the video, Gambon is seen walking up to the stage to accept his second Evening Standard Award for Best Actor for his titular role in comedy Volpone from that year, his first being in 1987 for his portrayal of tragic protagonist Eddie Carbone in A View From The Bridge. He politely greets his future Harry Potter co-star, Dame Maggie Smith, with a kiss on the cheek, before amusing the audience with a simple and honest “Fuck me.”

One Twitter user tweeted the video with the caption, “This remains the single best way to react to getting an award. Sleep well Gambon. X”

Fans have continued to share the clip today as they learn the news of Gambon’s death. “Oh that’s just perfect!” said one, while another said, “I think he was my favourite swearer. Very sad to hear he’s gone.”

Another user paid further tribute to the actor’s skill and talent, with the tweet reading, “I once saw Simon Russell Beale interviewed at the National Theatre. SRB had been in Volpone with Gambon. The interviewer said, ‘When you’re working with an actor like, say, Michael Gambon – ‘ SRB interrupted- ‘There is no actor like Michael Gambon’.”