Michael Keaton asked ‘The Flash’ director to take photos of him as Batman to show his grandson

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has said Michael Keaton became emotional when reprising his role as Batman.

Starring Ezra Miller, The Flash sees Keaton return to the role of Batman for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns.

Speaking to IGN, Muschietti recalled Keaton’s reaction when he first stepped onto the Batcave set. “When [Keaton] arrived to the set, the Batcave was already finished and it was lit and everything,” the director said. “He stayed like this [eyes wide] for a while.

“I didn’t want to interrupt him. I just wanted him to take it in. Who knows what was going on there? But something was going on there.”

He added: “It was funny because at one point during the scene where we shot him in the full suit, he was like, ‘Can you take a picture? It’s for my grandson.’ It was one of those moments where he really showed something was inside that was very emotional.”

A new trailer for The Flash was released earlier this week, showing Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman in separate timelines. Michael Shannon also reprises his role as General Zod from Man Of Steel, alongside Sasha Calle as Supergirl and Ron Livingstone as Henry Allen.

Keaton also returned to the role of Batman in HBO Max film Batgirl, but it was shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery in August last year.

In recent years, the actor has also starred in numerous Marvel projects, playing supervillain Vulture in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Morbius in a post-credits scene.

The Flash is released in cinemas on June 16.