Michael Keaton will play Batman again in upcoming ‘Batgirl’ movie

Micheal Keaton his set to reprise his role as Batman – aka Bruce Wayne – for a second film in DC’s Extended Universe: Batgirl.

Per a report from The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday (December 22), Keaton will once again portray his version of the caped crusader, which began in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman and again in 1992’s Batman Returns.

The upcoming Batgirl film, which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max, will follow fan favourite character Barbara Gordon as she navigates become a superhero. In the film – which is already in production – Barbara Gordon will be played by Leslie Grace, who starred in this year’s In The Heights.

J.K. Simmons will play Barbara’s father, Commissioner Jim Gordon. Simmons previously portrayed Gordon in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Brendan Fraser has also been tapped for an unknown role.

Batgirl is being directed by Bad Boys For Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah with Christina Hodson (Birds Of Prey, The Flash) as scriptwriter and Kristin Burr producing.

Further details surrounding the film, apart from its announced cast and crew members, have yet to be announced at this time. A release date for Batgirl has not been announced.

Keaton’s upcoming role as Batman in Batgirl will mark this fourth turn playing the icon DC hero. Following 1992’s Batman Returns, Keaton is next set to reprise the cowl in next year’s The Flash film starring Ezra Miller as the titular character.

In August 19, Keaton confessed that he needed to read the screenplay for The Flash multiple times claiming that he was too “stupid” to understand it first time around.

In other Batman news, The Batman director Matt Reeves recently shared a new look at Selina Kyle and Riddler from his new film, due to release in March 2022. A character poster saw Paul Dano in character as the film’s antagonist, while the filmmaker shared a still of Zoe Kravitz in character as Kyle, also known as Catwoman.