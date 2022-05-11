Michelle Williams says Jeremy Strong helped raise her daughter

Michelle Williams has said that Jeremy Strong helped her raise her daughter, Matilda.

The actor, who met the Succession star in 2004 at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, recalled how Strong moved into her home after Heath Ledger, Williams’ partner and Matilda’s father, died.

“Jeremy was serious enough to hold the weight of a child’s broken heart and sensitive enough to understand how to approach her through play and games and silliness,” Williams told Variety.

She added: “[Matilda] didn’t grow up with her father, but she grew up with her Jeremy and we were changed by his ability to play as though his life depended upon it, because hers did.”

Williams also commented on the 2021 New Yorker profile of Strong in which he discussed method acting, saying it differs from the person she knows.

“We’ve all been in awe of his talent,” Williams said. “We’ve watched him work harder than anyone and wait a long time for other people to recognise it. So when he became so celebrated, we all celebrated.”

Director Aaron Sorkin also defended Strong at the time, after working with him on Trial of the Chicago 7.

“Let me be clear, Jeremy would never suggest endangering a member of the cast or crew or anyone else,” Sorkin said after he felt he was misquoted in the final story.

“It was something he mentioned in passing and I was telling the story affectionately and as a way of demonstrating his commitment.”

“Jeremy Strong is a great actor and a great company member. There isn’t a writer, director or producer on Earth who wouldn’t grab at the chance to cast him,” Sorkin finished.