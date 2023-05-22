Michelle Yeoh says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ will not get a sequel

Last year’s Everything Everywhere All At Once will not be getting a sequel, Michelle Yeoh has seemingly confirmed.

Speaking during Variety‘s Kering Women in Motion talks at Cannes, Michelle Yeoh shut down talks of a sequel to the celebrated film, which won the award Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards.

“There’s no sequel,” Yeoh announced during her talk with Variety. “We would just be doing the same thing.”

Advertisement

Yeoh went on to say that the film proved that audiences are hungry for fresh concepts in Hollywood, and aren’t interested in rehashing old ideas: “It’s just a matter of pushing the envelope and refusing to say that this is the ‘normal way.’ In the ‘normal way,’ would ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ would have been nominated? Chances are no, five to ten years ago.”

Yeoh also revealed that since starring in Everything Everywhere All At Once, she has seen improvements across Hollywood, saying that she has since received scripts that don’t describe characters “as a Chinese or Asia-looking person”.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, which is now the world’s most-awarded movie ever, also clinched several top prizes at this year’s Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

Everything Everywhere All At Once was also named NME‘s Film Of The Year. Co-director Daniel Kwan said in response to winning: “It’s been a really good year for film, especially after the past few years where the pandemic made people funny about releases. We’ve been watching so many movies that we’ve fallen in love with, for so many different reasons. The fact people are putting us near the top of that list is so flattering. We might disagree with you, but it’s okay. We’re very grateful. Thank you. I can’t believe we got number one!”