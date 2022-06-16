Mick Harvey and Springtime to re-score ‘Chopper’ soundtrack live at Melbourne International Film Festival

Mick Harvey and Springtime are set to re-score the soundtrack for Chopper as part of the Melbourne International Film Festival’s ‘Hear My Eyes’ series.

Each year, the series assembles musicians for a remake of classic movie scores. In 2022 it will unite Harvey and Springtime to reimagine Chopper’s soundtrack live, alongside a screening of the movie at both the Melbourne International Film Festival and later at Sydney’s City Recital Hall.

The 2000 crime drama, which was directed by Andrew Dominik and starred Eric Bana in the titular role, first enlisted Harvey for its original soundtrack some 20 years ago. Now, the former Bad Seed will revisit the score with the help of the recently formed Springtime, a supergroup trio comprised of The Drones and Tropical Fuck Storm’s Gareth Liddiard, Dirty Three’s Jim White and The Necks’ Chris Abrahams.

Speaking of the ‘Chopper Reimagined’ collaboration, Harvey said in a press statement that “it will be amazing to have the opportunity to revisit the music for Chopper 22 years on, and to work with such brilliant musicians.”

Meanwhile, Dominik said he’s “excited to see how the musicians react to the film.” He added: “It’s being given over to [Harvey and Springtime], they’ll have their way with it for a few nights… it’ll be exciting for me because it won’t be mine anymore – it’ll be the film through their eyes.”

Throughout its eight-year run, the ‘Hear My Eyes’ series has enlisted the likes of Sampa The Great, Tropical Fuck Storm and The Murlocs, who respectively updated the scores of films Girlhood, No Country For Old Men and Two Hands.

The Melbourne screenings for ‘Hear My Eyes: Chopper + Springtime & Mick Harvey’ will take place at the Astor Theatre on August 17, towards the tail-end of the MIFF season. The score will also premiere the following week (August 26) at Sydney’s City Recital Hall, before additional screenings slated for Perth, Brisbane and Auckland early next year.

Tickets for both screenings are on sale today (June 16). Get Melbourne tickets here and Sydney tickets here.