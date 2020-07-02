GAMING  

‘Midas Man’: Jonas Åkerlund-directed biopic about Beatles manager Brian Epstein in the works

It's released next year

By Charlotte Krol
A portrait of the man who discovered and managed The Beatles, Brian Epstein. CREDIT: Bettmann

A forthcoming biopic about The Beatles‘ celebrated manager Brian Epstein has been announced.

Jonas Åkerlund, a multiple Grammy award-winning director, will direct the film that’s set to be shot in Liverpool and released in 2021.

Midas Man will tell the story of Epstein, the Liverpudlian record shop manager who signed the biggest band of all time. Epstein also discovered other popular acts including Cilla Black, Billy J Kramer, Gerry And The Pacemakers, and helped promote acts including Jimi Hendrix.

Jonas Åkerlund (L) and Violaine Etienne (R) pose in the press room during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/WireImage

Åkerlund is a Swedish director best known for working with Madonna on the Grammy award-winning ‘Ray Of Light’ music video as well as with other artists including Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Rammstein and The Prodigy.

The film’s producer, Trevor Beattie, told The Guardian: “Epstein’s one of the most extraordinary men of the 20th century. His story hasn’t been told properly. He’s often taken for granted by the wider world, but he was ahead of his time from his vision of music and popular culture through to gender identity.

“He was gay at a time when homosexuality was illegal. He lived a secret life. He made some risky decisions in handling the business of his stars … Compared with what Brian had to live in his life, [they were] not a risk.”

Casting has started on the film, which is due to be released in cinemas next year.

