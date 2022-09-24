Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return in ‘Enola Holmes 2’ trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for Enola Holmes 2 starring Millie Bobby Brown – check it out above.

The actor reprises her role as the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes in the sequel, alongside other returning cast members Henry Cavill as Sherlock, Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes.

New cast members include Adeel Akhtar (Utopia) as Lestrade, Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Bad Girls) and David Thewlis (The Sandman).

Original director Harry Bradbeer has also helmed the sequel, from a screenplay penned by Jack Thorne.

A synopsis for the sequel reads: “Enola’s newest adventure begins after a young girl working in a match factory hires her to locate her missing sister. Before long, Enola finds herself drawn into a high-stakes chase across London, journeying from the city’s seedy industrial underbelly to the glitzy galas of high society.”

Enola Holmes 2 is scheduled to be released on Netflix on November 4, 2022.

In a four-star review of the original, NME wrote: “Starry cast aside, Enola Holmes benefits from a frantic script – its characters climbing over each other to get to the cleverest putdown first.

“Occasionally, the faux-intellectual style of dialogue can grow too wordy – phrases like “and yet” or “presently” crop up every other sentence – but Bobby Brown’s natural magnetism means we don’t care too often.”