Millie Bobby Brown says she’s “down” to play Halsey in biopic

Halsey has said that they’d love to be portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown in a biopic of their life – and the Stranger Things star has responded with a strong indication that she’d be on board for the potential project.

Fans have commented on the likeness between the pair for a long time, with Halsey recently adding to the discussion on social media, tweeting earlier this month (June 3): “When are Millie Bobby Brown and I gonna play sisters in something this is getting out of hand.”

Yesterday (Jun 13), Halsey appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and was asked them who should play them in a biopic. He then showed Halsey a photo of herself dressed as Eleven and said: “Here’s who I think should play you.” After joking that Jimmy should play them, Halsey said that Brown “would be great” but that they didn’t think they were “famous enough”.

Halsey continued: “No. Millie would be so great. It’s kind of uncanny how much we look alike. It’s like, ‘Oh no, we actually look like sisters.'”

Since then, Brown has taken to her Instagram stories with a screenshot of the performance and the caption: “soooo down”.

See the IG story and the key part of Halsey’s Fallon appearance below.

Halsey forged another link with Brown last weekend when they performed a cover of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ at the Governors Ball – the 1985 song that’s discovered renewed popularity thanks to its inclusion in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

The track landed at Number Two on the official UK Singles Chart over the weekend and is now challenging for Number One, according to the midweek charts. ‘Running Up That Hill’ previously peaked at Number Three, and gave Bush her highest chart position since ‘Wuthering Heights’ went to Number One in 1978.