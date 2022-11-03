Millie Bobby Brown is worried ‘Enola Holmes’ quirk will carry over to ‘Stranger Things’

Millie Bobby Brown has said she has a “deep-rooted fear” around filming Stranger Things following Enola Holmes 2.

The actor reprises her role as Sherlock’s teenage sister in the upcoming Netflix sequel, alongside Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Patridge and David Thewlis.

Speaking during a Q&A at the film’s premiere in New York (via Today), Brown compared filming Enola Holmes to “vlogging on YouTube all day long”.

Advertisement

“It’s like, ‘Come along with me on another journey. I wake up. I go on another case,’ I mean, it’s amazing,” Brown said.

Speaking about breaking the fourth wall in Enola Holmes, where the character regularly talks to the camera, Brown explained that she’s concerned this habit will carry over to Stranger Things.

“While filming, I had a dream that I was on the set of Stranger Things, and I couldn’t stop looking at the camera,” she said. “And now, I have this deep-rooted fear that now I will never stop looking at the camera. So now, I’m so obsessed with it.”

Filming on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is expected to start next year. Speaking to GQ in July, David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, said: “I think we’ll [shoot] next year.

“They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it’ll be this year. But I think that’s the plan. So it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record.”

Advertisement

In a three-star review of Enola Holmes 2, NME wrote: “Fizzing along nicely, even as it tips the two-hour mark, Enola Holmes 2 fits the mould it broke two years ago with a twisty murder mystery that’s well worth solving.”