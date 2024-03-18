Miriam Margolyes says it’s time to forget ‘Harry Potter’ “if your balls have dropped”

Miriam Margoyles has said that Harry Potter fans should “forget” about the series “if your balls have dropped”.

The actress, who played Professor Sprout in the film series, recently drew headlines after suggesting that adult fans “should be over that by now”.

In a new interview with Australia’s News Breakfast, Margolyes doubled down on her criticism, saying: “I’m not unhappy about it. I just think that it’s for children. And if your balls have dropped, then it’s time to forget about it. You know, go on to other things.

“No, seriously! It’s a great series, it’s a wonderful set of films. I’m proud I was in it, but it was 25 years ago. You know, grow up!”

In her original interview with New Zealand’s 1News, the actress declared: “I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now. It was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children.

“They get stuck in it. I do Cameos, and people say, ‘We’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding, and I think, ‘Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be?’ I can’t even think about it. No.”

This isn’t the only time Margolyes has spoken out about the films in the past year, saying last year that the franchise “doesn’t mean as much to me as it does to [the fans]”.

“For me, Harry Potter wasn’t important. I was very glad I got the part and I enjoyed being in it and meeting all the people, but it’s not Charles Dickens,” she told Vogue. “People come up to me and say ‘I just love you’, and want to hug me. And that is dazzling.”

Last year, it emerged that HBO will be making a Harry Potter reboot TV series, with each season based on one of the books. Responding to the news, original star Daniel Radcliffe said he is “definitely not seeking out” a role in the series “in any way.”