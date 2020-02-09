‘Mission: Impossible’ director Christopher McQuarrie updates fans on next instalments

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie has updated fans on the status of the seventh and eighth instalments in the action franchise.

Speaking on the Empire Podcast, McQuarrie offered some info about the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 and the recently-reported return of Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge.

“I’ve been thinking about Kittridge going all the way back to Rogue Nation,” McQuarrie said of the IMF agent who was convinced Ethan Hunt was the mole way back in the first 1996 movie.

Speaking on finding a reason for Kittridge to return, McQuarrie said: “I’m much more interested in finding something great for that character to do. Early in this process I had an inkling that there could be a place for Kittridge – the tone of the movie, the shape of the movie lent itself to that. I realised, ‘Kittridge has got to be in this scene.’ I had written it not knowing who was in it, and then suddenly Kittridge came into it and the scene was transformed, it was really fun. I got to call Henry Czerny and say, ‘You’re in! Will you be in it?’ He was great about it.”

Not giving away too much in terms of what will happen in the next two Missions, McQuarrie did say that filming is due to begin “soon” and that star Tom Cruise is currently training for his next go round as Ethan Hunt.

He also added that he figured out the seventh movie’s story “about four weeks ago,” saying: “I moved one essential piece of the puzzle, and suddenly I was able to outline the entire movie in eight minutes.”

Quashing rumours that Cruise’s character would be heading into space, the director did tease that there’s “plenty” left for the actor to do on Earth. “We’ve figured out three obscene things that he’s doing that I’m terrified of, that make the helicopter chase look like tinker toys,” he promised.

Last month, Nicholas Hoult confirmed himself as a star of the forthcoming seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible movies.

The X-Men franchise actor responded to a question posed by the movie’s director Christopher McQuarrie on Instagram in which he was tagged and asked: “care to raise a little hell?” Hoult responded: “Love to. Though why stop at a little?”