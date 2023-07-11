When is ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ coming out?

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is the first entry in the blockbuster franchise to span two parts.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the first part follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his band of operatives as they chase down a key to deactivate a sentient AI device known as the “Entity”.

Alongside returning cast members Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One adds Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales and Pom Klementieff to the franchise.

Both parts of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning were shot back-to-back, with McQuarrie writing and directing both installments.

What is the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two release date?

The follow-up is scheduled to be released in cinemas on June 28, 2024. This is less than a year after the first part, which came out on July 10, 2023 in the UK.

What do we know about Part Two?

Along with serving as a direct sequel, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two will feature a bunch of new cast additions, including Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Holt McCallany and Janet McTeer.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, McQuarrie implied there’s a plan in place for a ninth installment following Part Two. “Look, we’re still shooting 8 and there’s any number of ways that that story could play out,” the director said.

“When you’re watching Mission: Impossible, and watching the team go through these adventures, you’re having some sense of what it’s like to make a Mission: Impossible movie. There’s always a plan, the plan always changes, everything goes completely awry, and hopefully everything always turns out alright in the end. But you never really fully understand, or trust where it is you’re going, until you get there.”