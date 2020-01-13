The first trailer for Spider-Man spin-off Morbius has finally arrived and with it the first look at Jared Leto as a blood-sucking vampire.

The Marvel character is a biochemist who searches for a cure to his rare blood disease, and in the process turns himself into the monster.

In the trailer, we get plenty of action as we see Leto’s Dr. Michael Morbius transform from a sickly man into a wall-jumping vampire.

The clip also teases a crossover with the Marvel Spider-Man universe with a surprise appearance from Michael Keaton – who plays villain Vulture in Homecoming.

There is also a reference to Spider-Man himself as Morbius walks past a wall image of the web-slinger with the word “murderer” written across it.

Alongside the main star, Morbius also stars Jared Harris, Matt Smith and Adria Arjona, while Daniel Espinosa directs.

The full synopsis reads: “Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.”

Leto’s part in Morbius follows his other comic book role as the Joker in Suicide Squad – a character that has since been taken on by Joaquin Phoenix.

However, Jared Leto reportedly felt “alienated and upset” when Joker was greenlit, which itself came after the actor admitted feeling “isolated” on Suicide Squad.

He explained that he felt like he “was off in the corner of the cafeteria watching all the other kids.”

Morbius is due to be released this summer.