More film and TV production in Victoria set to resume amidst eased restrictions

The latest easing of coronavirus restrictions in Victoria is set to cause a significant boost in film and TV production in the state.

Previously, feature films, television and documentaries that were already in production in Victoria on closed sets were allowed to continue under strict Stage 4 restrictions.

Now, from this week, new rules which allow for “pre-production of Film Victoria funded screen projects and closed set feature film, television and documentaries that are filmed in Government owned facilities” are in place.

All projects must create and conform to COVID Safe guidelines, based on Screen Australia guidelines for a return to production published in May.

Film Victoria chief executive Caroline Pitcher told The Age that the new rules should mean up to 15 film and television projections will go into production over the next two months.

“The majority will be able to wrap before Christmas,” Pitcher said.

“It’s ambitious, but we feel confident we have the right plans to get production happening safely.”

According to The Age‘s report, a number of previously announced new shows will begin production in Victoria within weeks. These included a second season of Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, Kitty Flanagan’s legal comedy Entitled, a six-part drama series for the ABC called The Newsreader, and more.