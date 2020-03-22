‘The Invisible Man’, ‘Onward’, ‘Bloodshot’ and more made available early due to coronavirus

As cinemas continue to close worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak, some studios are releasing movies early as a digital rental or on streaming sites for audiences to watch at home.

Read more: All the films and TV shows suspended due to coronavirus

Universal Pictures was the first to announce that it would break the traditional theatrical release blueprint by making a selection of its movies available on video-on-demand on Friday (March 20).

These titles include Blumhouse horror flick The Invisible Man (March 20), period drama/comedy Emma (March 20) and Trolls World Tour (April 10).

Advertisement

Disney announced on Friday that Onward would be available for digital purchase on the same day and that it will stream on Disney+ on April 3.

Other movies that have been released early or are set to be released due to the coronavirus crisis include:

The Hunt (March 20)

The Way Back (March 24)

Bloodshot (March 24)

Just Mercy (March 24)

Birds of Prey: and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (March 24)

The Gentlemen (March 24)

I Still Believe (March 27)

Sonic the Hedgehog (March 31)

This weekend, Netflix announced that it will be adding Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani comedy The Lovebirds to its schedule after it was pulled from theatrical release.

After Paramount chose not to move ahead with the movie’s original April 3 release date because of the indefinite closing of cinemas in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, The Lovebirds was snatched up by the streaming service.

Meanwhile, contrary to earlier reports, Warner Bros. has denied that Wonder Woman 1984 will be going straight to streaming via an on-demand launch because of the current coronavirus outbreak.