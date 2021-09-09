‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ star Michael Constantine dies aged 94

Michael Constantine, known for playing Gus in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, has died aged 94.

The actor passed away on Tuesday August 31 from natural causes, his agent confirmed to Variety.

Constantine played Gus, the father of Toula Portokalos (Nia Vardalos), in both My Big Fat Greek Wedding and its 2016 sequel.

Posting a tribute to her on-screen father on Twitter, Vardalos wrote: “Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun.

Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael. 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/PV0sIBtaUX — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) September 9, 2021

“I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael.”

Before My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Constantine won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Seymour Kaufman on ABC drama Room 222.

He also played night court magistrate Matthew J. Sirota on the 1976 sitcom Sirota’s Court, which earned him a second Golden Globe nomination. Other TV appearances include episodes of Law & Order, Murder, She Wrote, and MacGyver.

His final credit was on My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, starring alongside Vardalos, John Corbett, Lainie Kazan, Andrea Martin and Ian Gomez.