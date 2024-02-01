Song Joong-ki plays a North Korean defector in the teaser for ‘My Name is Loh Kiwan’

Netflix has released the first teaser for its upcoming original Korean film, My Name is Loh Kiwan, starring Song Joong-ki. Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie.

What is the plot of My Name is Loh Kiwan?

Adapted from Jo Hae-jin’s novel called I Met Loh Kiwan (literal translation), the new Netflix film will follow the romance between its titular character, a North Korean defector who makes his way to Belgium to seek asylum, and Marie, a South Korean woman in Belgium who doesn’t believe she has a reason to live.

Who in the cast of My Name is Loh Kiwan?

Song Joong-ki (Reborn Rich, Descendants of the Sun) will star as protagonist Loh Kiwan. Meanwhile, Choi Sung-eun of The Sound of Magic and Start-Up fame play Marie.

Joining them will be Cho Han-cheul (who previously worked with Song on Reborn Rich and Choi on The Sound of Magic), Kill Heel’s Kim Sung-ryoung, Lee Il-hwa (The King’s Affection), Lee Sang-hee (Juvenile Justice) and Seo Hyun-woo (Behind Every Star).

Is there a trailer for Netflix’s new original Korean film?

Netflix has yet to release a full trailer for My Name is Loh Kiwan, but dropped a teaser on February 1. In the opening scene of the clip, Kiwan recalls his life in North Korea and how he escaped.

Later, we see how he struggles to adjust to living in a foreign land, while officials suspect him of not actually being from North Korea. We also catch glimpses of Marie and the pair’s moments together.

How to watch My Name is Loh Kiwan?

My Name is Loh Kiwan will be available to watch exclusively on Netflix. The movie will premiere March 1 on the streaming platform.