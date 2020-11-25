‘Napoleon Dynamite’ cast to reunite for charity livestream

The cast of Napoleon Dynamite will be taking part in a virtual reunion next month.

Several actors from the 2004 classic will be joining a pre-recorded broadcast dubbed Cyber Dynamite, in a bid to raise money for The Hunger Project, a charity working to end hunger across the globe.

Jon Heder, who played the titular character in the film, is set to return, alongside Efrem Ramirez, Jon Gries, Tina Majorino, Haylie Duff and Shondrella Avery. A number of “surprise” cast members have also been confirmed, with details to come in the next few days.

There have been a number of Napoleon Dynamite reunions over the years, including a 2016 Burger King commercial starring Heder and Ramirez and a get-together for the film’s 10th anniversary in 2014, and their 15-year anniversary last year.

The film follows Napoleon as he tries to help his best friend Pedro run for class president, while navigating his own social anxiety and his dysfunctional family.

There were rumours of a sequel to the film in 2016, with Heder saying: “It could happen. I feel that the stories of Napoleon aren’t complete,” although there have been no concrete updates since.

“Cyber Dynamite” will be airing on December 4 at 8PM ET/1AM GMT on YouTube, and fans can also enter a raffle giveaway, with every $75 entry being considered for prizes including a 20-minute acting lesson with Ramirez, a custom hand-drawn portrait by Heder, and a custom Uncle Rico autographed Wilson NGL football courtesy of Gries.