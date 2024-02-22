Natalie Portman says film is in “decline” as YouTubers replace movie stars

Natalie Portman has suggested that film as a primary form of entertainment is in “decline”, and that YouTubers are becoming more famous than movie stars.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar-winning actress said she is thankful that cinema is shifting among younger viewers.

“The striking thing has been the decline of film as a primary form of entertainment. It feels much more niche now,” Portman said. “If you ask someone my kids’ age about movie stars, they don’t know anyone compared to YouTube stars, or whatever.”

Advertisement

She continued: “There’s a liberation to it, in having your art not be a popular art. You can really explore what’s interesting to you. It becomes much more about passion than about commerce. And interesting, too, to beware of it becoming something elitist. I think all of these art forms, when they become less popularised, you have to start being like, OK, who are we making this for anymore?”

Portman went on to say that Hollywood has now become a “two-sided coin”, explaining how unknown “incredible talents” now have more freedom to create and become stars in their own right.

“[It’s] amazing, too, because there’s also been this democratisation of creativity, where gatekeepers have been demoted and everyone can make things and incredible talents come up,” she said.

“And the accessibility is incredible. If you lived in a small town, you might not have been able to access great art cinema when I was growing up. Now it feels like if you’ve got an internet connection, you can get access to anything. It’s pretty wild that you also feel like at the same time, more people than ever might see your weird art film because of his extraordinary access. So it’s this two-sided coin.”

Elsewhere, back in January, Portman revealed that she has never employed method acting as a technique, describing it as a “luxury women can’t afford”.