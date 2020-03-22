Netflix acquires Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani comedy ‘The Lovebirds’

Netflix will be adding the Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani comedy The Lovebirds to its schedule after it was pulled from theatrical release due to the coronavirus.

After Paramount chose not to move ahead with the movie’s original April 3 release date because of the indefinite closing of cinemas in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, The Lovebirds was snatched up by the streaming service (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Directed by Michael Showalter and starring Issa Rae (Insecure) and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), The Lovebirds is a romantic comedy that follows a couple into a bizarre, dramatic, and unexpected murder mystery.

The Lovebirds launch date on Netflix has yet to be announced.

Paramount has pulled other movies from its upcoming release schedule, including the highly-anticipated A Quiet Place Part II. Meanwhile, Universal has opted to release The Hunt, The Invisible Man, Emma, and Trolls World Tour (which were all either recently released or due to be released) straight to video-on-demand.

Meanwhile, Netflix has launched a $100m relief fund for creatives whose work has been affected by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

With hundreds of productions having postponed filming due to ongoing attempts at eliminating the spread of the virus, many in the film and television community have found themselves out of work.

In response, Netflix has launched a fund where the majority of the money will go to those affected by the collapse of Netflix’s own productions as the crisis escalates.