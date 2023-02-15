Netflix announces new Pornhub documentary ‘Money Shot: The Pornhub Story’

Netflix has announced a new Pornhub documentary, titled Money Shot: The Pornhub Story.

Set for release on March 15, the upcoming documentary features interviews with performers, activists and past employees, offering a deep dive into the successes and scandals of the porn site.

A press release for the 90-minute film reads: “Pornhub, the internet’s most famous adult entertainment platform, fundamentally changed how pornography is made and distributed.

Advertisement

“This enabled erotic content creators to reach a massive audience while the company made billions of dollars – but it also became embroiled in allegations including non-consensual material and trafficking on the site.

“As anti-trafficking organisations seek justice for victims, can the online giant protect those from whom they profit, or is this a new wave of censorship for adult performers making consensual porn?”

Of the film, director and Producer Suzanne Hillinger said: “This documentary requires us to grapple with what sexuality and consent means when billion-dollar internet platforms thrive on user-generated content.

“Who has, and who should have, the power in these environments? Our hope is that this film generates important conversations about sex and consent, both on the internet and out in the world.”

The documentary feature is produced by Jigsaw Productions, with Nicki Carrico serving as producer. Stacey Offman and Richard Perello will executive produce.

Advertisement

In other Netflix news, You star Penn Badgley recently blamed the streaming service and some of its recent shows for fans’ love of serial killers.

The actor recently took part in a TikTok interview for Entertainment Tonight, where he claimed viewers were “meant to fall in love” with his You serial killer character Joe Goldberg.

However, he then added: “Ted Bundy? That’s on you! Jeffrey Dahmer, that is on Netflix. That is squarely on the shoulders of Netflix.”

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story will be available to stream on Neftlix from March 15