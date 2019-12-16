Netflix has provoked a big of a backlash from some over a Christmas special that depicts Jesus as being gay.

The First Temptation of Christ, which has been made by Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos, implies that Jesus is in a relationship with his male friend Orlando.

“Jesus, who’s hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family,” the official Netflix description reads. “A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos.”

In the film, Jesus and Orlando arrive at the home of Mary and Joseph, where they throw a party for their son. However, Jesus tries to downplay his relationship with his friend, who hints they are closer than made out.

However, since the film dropped there has been a backlash from a large number of people, with a petition calling for it to be removed currently sitting at 1.7 million signatures.

The page accuses the creators of a “crime of villainous faith”, adding: “We also want public retraction, as they have seriously offended Christians”.

Some prominent Christians have also railed against the special, with Henrique Soares da Costa – a bishop from the state of Pernambuco – revealing he had cancelled his Netflix subscription. He also labelled the film (via The Independent) a “blasphemous, vulgar, and disrespectful”.

Eduardo Bolsonaro – the son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro – also denounced the special, saying: “We support freedom of expression, but is it worth attacking the belief of 86 percent of the population?”

The First Temptation of Christ is streaming now on Netflix.