‘Black Swan’ meets ‘John Wick’ in the new teaser for Netflix’s ‘Ballerina’

Netflix has released the first preview of its upcoming Korean film, Ballerina, starring Jeon Jong-seo. Watch it above.

Ballerina will star Jeon Jong-seo (of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area fame) as Ok-ju, a former bodyguard who sets out on a path of revenge after the death of a friend. She will be joined by fellow Money Heist: Korea castmate Kim Ji-hoon and Miraculous Brothers actress Park Yu-rim.

“There’s something I need to do,” Ok-ju says in the opening scene for the teaser for the film, where we see her looking back at her friendship with Min-hee (Park). “Something like hunting,” she adds, followed by shots of ballerinas dancing.

Later, Ok-ju is seen in an elevator standing over a dead body with blood splattered all over her clothes. “I’m only going to ask once. Where is that bastard?” she says menacingly.

The teaser for Ballerina then teases the upcoming film’s thrilling fight scenes, as Ok-ju says: “I’ll hunt you all the way to hell.”

Ballerina will premiere October 6 on Netflix. On the same day, the film will also be screened at the 28th Busan International Film Festival, which runs from October 4 to October 13 at the Busan Cinema Center.

