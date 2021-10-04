Netflix and Howard University have established a scholarship to honour alumnus Chadwick Boseman.

The Black Panther actor, who died in August 2020 following a four-year battle against colon cancer, graduated from the university in 2000.

Now as of autumn 2021, The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will provide incoming students in the College of Fine Arts with a four-year scholarship to cover the full cost of university tuition. The scholarship amounts to $5.4million, and was created with the support of Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman and sponsorship from Netflix, the inaugural donor.

This follows the news that the university renamed its College of Fine Arts after Boseman in September.

“It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus, Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continues to inspire,” said Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick, M.D., as reported by Deadline.

“This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students.”

Boseman made his final Marvel outing at T’Challa in a recent episode of Disney+ animated series What If…?

“Dedicated to our friend, our inspiration, and our hero: Chadwick Boseman,” read a tribute that appears onscreen at the end of the episode.

Elsewhere, Boseman’s co-star Angela Bassett has spoken about filming Black Panther‘s sequel without him.

“Everyone felt, the first week of shooting, the presence of Chadwick and missing him on that throne,” she told The Guardian.

“But we all came together and just paid homage to him before we began, which was wonderful … everyone just speaking beautiful words about him and expressing how much we care and how he informed and inspired us.”