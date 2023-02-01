NewsFilm News

Netflix is removing all of these movies and TV shows this month

Check the full list to see which titles are leaving the service

By Chris Edwards
Your old Venom from Spider-Man 3
Spider-Man 3. Credit: Sony Pictures

Netflix will be removing a host of movies and TV series from its library this month.

Both the UK and US versions of the streaming service take down numerous titles each month. This is usually due to licensing deals ending.

While some titles often make their way back onto Netflix at a later date, some end up moving to other platforms.

This month will see a large number of movies and TV shows removed from the service, including a selection of Netflix Originals.

The titles receiving the cut include everything from The King’s Speech and School Of Rock, to The Addams Family and the original Spider-Man trilogy.

Below, you can find a full list of every film and TV series set to be removed from the UK and US versions of Netflix.

Jack Black in School of Rock. CREDIT: Alamy

UK movies:

1 February

Amélie

Biking Borders

Christmas Under Wraps

The Cider House Rules

Collateral (2004)

Equilibrium

Event Horizon

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Guest House

Holmes & Watson

Hostel

The King’s Speech

Letters to Juliet

Love Happens

Love Jacked

Meet the Parents

Miracles from Heaven

Newness

School of Rock

Separation

Why Did I Get Married?

Jake Gyllenhaal Heath Ledger Brokeback Mountain
Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger in ‘Brokeback Mountain’ (Credit: Focus Features)

4 February

Broken Hearts Gallery

5 February

Brokeback Mountain

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

6 February

Wild Target

9 February

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Pirates (2021)

11 February

The Roads Not Taken

12 February

Spontaneous

13 February

Cuddle Weather

14 February

The Last Stand (2013)

15 February

The Bad Education Movie

Christmas with the Coopers

Dear John (2010)

Ladies in Lavender

Pottersville

Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in ‘Darkest Hour’. Universal Pictures

16 February

About Time

Along Came Polly

Antz

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale

Barbie: The Princess & the Popstar

Battleship

Big Fat Liar

Bring it On: In it to Win it

Darkest Hour

Dead Silence

Enemigo intimo

The Great Wall

Happy Gilmore

Kindergarten Cop

Kindergarten Cop 2

The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration

The Last House on the Left (2009)

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Mr Peabody & Sherman

Nightmare High

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Red Dragon

Repo Men

Split

Tower Heist

The Unborn

Wanderlust

18 February

13 Minutes

19 February

A Place in the Stars

Peru: Tesoro escondido

20 February

Scarecrow (2019)

‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’. CREDIT: Alamy

UK TV:

1 February

Angel Beats

The Defiant Ones – Netflix Original

Jane the Virgin

The Mystic River

Pop Team Epic

Prison Playbook – Netflix Original

3 February

Imperial Dreams  – Netflix Original

4 February

Fukrey Boyzzz

8 February

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!

Sons of the Caliphate

11 February

Jenni Rivera: Mariposasa de Barrio

16 February

Spark

22 February

Fifty: The Series

Tobey Maguire in 2004’s ‘Spider-Man 2’. CREDIT: COLUMBIA PICTURES/MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT

US movies:

1 February

The Addams Family (1991)

Addams Family Values

Alpha and Omega

Battle: Los Angeles

Biking Borders

The Car: Road to Revenge

A Christmas Catch

Christmas with a Prince

Chronically Metropolitan

Cleaner

Countdown

The Foreigner

The 15:17 to Paris

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

Hometown Holiday

The Hunt for Red October

Hyena Road

Justice

Love Jacked

Newness

Rambo (2008)

Rocks

Sing Street

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

That’s My Boy

Troy

28 Days

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Up in the Air

A Very Country Christmas

Brad Pitt in Troy. CREDIT: Alamy

3 February

Imperial Dreams – Netflix Original

4 February

Dragonheart: Vengeance

Fukrey Boyzzz

5 February

The Paper Tigers

9 February

The Kindness of Strangers

10 February

St Vincent

11 February

A Bad Moms Christmas

Middle of Nowhere

12 February

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line

13 February

Cuddle Weather

15 February

Monster High: Electrified

Pottersville

Scream
The Ghostface Killer in ‘Scream 4’ (2011). CREDIT: Alamy

16 February

By the Sea

The Forest

Mr Right

Term Life

18 February

No Escape Room

19 February

A Place in the Stars

20 February

Scarecrow (2019)

21 February

The Conjuring 2

Girl on the Third Floor

28 February

Air Force One

Cake

Coach Carter

Margin Call

Scream 4

Shutter Island

Sorry to Bother You

Walking Tall

Harrison Ford in ‘Air Force One’. CREDIT: Alamy

US TV:

1 February

The Borgias

Love Daily

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

My Dead Ex

The Mystic River

Pop Team Epic

The Unsettling

Zac and Mia

7 February

H2O: Just Add Water

8 February

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! – Netflix Original

Sons of the Caliphate

10 February

Versailles

11 February

El Chema

14 February

Palazuelos mi rey

16 February

Nightmare High

Spark

22 February

Fifty: The Series

23 February

Best Lover

25 February

Sin senos sí hay paraíso

Documentary

19 February

Perú: Tesoro escondido

Comedy

22 February

Bert Kreischer: The Machine

26 February

Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion

24 February

Sin senos sí hay paraíso

Kids

1 February

Horrid Henry

Earlier this month, Netflix released a star-studded teaser reel for all the major films that will be arriving on the platform this year. Among them are Millie Bobby Brown’s new fantasy epic Damsel and the Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon rom-com Your Place Or Mine.

Other notable titles include The Adam Project 2Luther: Fallen SunExtraction 2, and Murder Mystery 2.

You can find a full list of every film coming to Netflix this year here.

