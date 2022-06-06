Neve Campbell will not return for ‘Scream 6’

Scream star Neve Campbell has confirmed she will not be returning for the forthcoming sequel.

The actor, who plays Sidney Prescott in the horror franchise, has revealed she turned down the offer she was given for Scream 6.

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film,” she began in a statement to Variety.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.

She added: “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Four cast members have been confirmed for the new film, including Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega.

The franchise newcomers played Sam, Mindy, Chad and Tara respectively. There’s no word on whether veterans David Arquette and Courteney Cox will return yet.

Production will begin on the new film this summer, which will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

In a five-star review of Scream 5, NME wrote: “Scream 5 doesn’t just work. Isn’t just brilliant. It’s perhaps the start of the most glorious period of the franchise to date.”

The release date for the new Scream film has been set for March 31, 2023.