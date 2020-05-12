Neve Campbell admits concern about ‘Scream 5’ without Wes Craven

Scream actress Neve Campbell has admitted she had reservations about making Scream 5 without Wes Craven.

Campbell, who plays Sidney Prescott in the franchise, spoke of her feelings following the death of Craven in 2015.

“I definitely had a period where I was thinking it would just be too odd to do a movie without Wes, and I wasn’t certain that I would want to do that,” Campbell told The Hollywood Reporter.

“But, I think enough time has passed. I got this really, really respectful letter from the directors [Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett] of the new one.”

Scream 5 is currently in pre-production, with little in the way of plot or cast details. Campbell explained how the directors convinced her.

“They came to me with Scream 5, and these directors are incredibly talented,” she said. “They wrote a letter honouring Wes in such a beautiful way, and they expressed that the reason they make horror movies is because of Wes and the Scream films.

“They also expressed how blown away they are at the idea of actually getting an opportunity to make one of them and how much they want to honour and respect Wes’ vision.”

She continued, praising the directors’ affection for Craven: “It was just beautiful, and I was really grateful. I had really thought that the only way I’d step into a new project with new directors is if they really wanted to honour him.”

Scream 5 is due for a provisional 2021 release.