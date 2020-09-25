A new Bee Gees documentary titled How Can You Mend A Broken Heart has been acquired by HBO, with release plans set for later this year.

The film, which was set to premiere at the 2020 Telluride Film Festival, will launch on HBO this winter and will then be available to stream on HBO Max. There is no word on a UK release yet.

Filmmaker Frank Marshall has directed the film, which promises “an intimate look” at the three brothers, Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, who made up the legendary 1970s pop group.

“Like so many people, I’ve loved the Bee Gees’ music all my life,” Marshall told Deadline, “But discovering their uncanny creative instincts and the treasure trove of music, their humour, and loyalty was a great two-year journey. We are very happy and proud to be with HBO, and it has been an honor to work on this project.”

Jody Gerson, who was an executive producer on the film and is currently Chairman/CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group, added: “It’s an honor to tell the story of the Bee Gees – as brothers, as superstars and iconic songwriters – and to shine a light on their incredible career and the global impact of their music.”

How Can You Mend A Broken Heart will be co-produced by Marshall alongside Nigel Sinclair, Jeanne Elfant Festa and Mark Monroe. “This is a story of how three brothers with paramount musical gifts created music that touched the collective unconscious across five continents for five decades straight,” said Sinclair.

“It is brotherhood and family, creativity, entertainment, joy, and tragedy. We all feel very privileged to be involved.”

A narrative biopic based on the life and career of the Bee Gees is also in the works, courtesy of Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King and screenwriter Anthony McCarten.