Watch new clips from documentary ‘Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road’

Two new clips have been released from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, a documentary film about The Beach Boys co-founder. You can watch them below.

Directed by Brent Wilson (unrelated to Brian), the documentary charts Wilson’s life and career through “a literal and metaphorical trip exploring Brian’s hometown”.

In the first clip (revealed via Rolling Stone UK), Elton John discusses Wilson’s commitment to touring: “Brian will always wanna go out and perform. He will always wanna make records. It’s because music runs through his veins.”

The second clip sees Wilson hail track ‘Sail On, Sailor’ as “probably one of the best songs I ever wrote”.

The documentary also features contributions from Bruce Springsteen, Nick Jonas, Linda Perry, Jim James, Gustavo Dudamel, Jakob Dylan, Steven Page, Taylor Hawkins, Al Jardin, Bob Gaudio, Don Was, Blondie Chaplin, Stephen Kalinich and Andy Paley.

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road also features original song, ‘Right Where I Belong’, that Wilson co-wrote with My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James for the project.

The film includes over 50 of Wilson’s most iconic hits, rare tracks and never-before-heard demos, along with clips from personal home movies and photo albums.

The documentary originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in the US in June to positive reviews. It currently has 91 per cent on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

In NME’s four-star review, the film is described as a “contemplative career-spanning doc” where former Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine’s “sensitive, softly-softly approach works small wonders”.

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road is out now in UK cinemas.