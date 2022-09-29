New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look

20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.

Freya Allan (The Witcher) and Peter Macon (The Orville) join previously announced cast member Owen Teague in the film, written by Josh Friedman, Patrick Aison and Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes screenwriters Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

In a statement, Steve Asbell, president at 20th Century Studios, said: “Planet Of The Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio’s legacy.

“With Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes we are privileged to continue the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can’t wait to share Wes’ extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024.”

Development on a new instalment of the franchise was announced back in 2019. As reported by Deadline’s Justin Kroll in June this year, Disney is believed to be planning a “new trilogy of films” after being “very high” on the first film’s script.

Based on the novel by Pierre Boulle, Planet Of The Apes was first adapted for the screen in 1968. After a number of sequels, along with a television series, the franchise was rebooted in 2011 with Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, starring Andy Serkis as Caesar via performance-capture.

The first film, directed by Rupert Wyatt, was followed by two sequels, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and War For The Planet Of The Apes, which were directed by Matt Reeves.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is scheduled to be released in 2024, with production set to begin next month.