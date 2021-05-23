New ‘Predator’ film reportedly casts Amber Midthunder as lead

Amber Midthunder, best known for her roles in Legion and Roswell, has reportedly been cast in the lead role in the forthcoming Predator sequel.

According to both The Ronin and Discussing Film, Midthunder has signed on to star in the project, which leaked reports suggest will centre around “a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior.”

The actress will be familiar to many as Kerry Loudermilk in FX’s Legion, and is already set to appear alongside Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne in Jonathan Heinsleigh’s The Ice Road.

Advertisement

Last November it was revealed that a fifth entry in the Predator franchise is in the works, carrying a working title of Skulls, with director Dan Trachtenberg confirming his involvement.

The new project would mark Trachtenberg’s second feature film to date, following 2016’s 10 Cloverfield Lane. Other directorial credits from the American filmmaker include episodes of Black Mirror and The Boys.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Patrick Aison (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Kingdom, Wayward Pines) is on board to write the screenplay. No plot details have been confirmed as yet.

Trachtenberg confirmed the news on Twitter, suggesting a more official announcement had been on the way. “This was meant to be a surprise,” he wrote on November 20. “Been working on this for almost 4 years now. I am very sad that what we had in store for how you could discover this movie will no longer happen. It’s a bummer. But also…YAY!”

Advertisement

The franchise has continued to evolve since Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the original film back in 1987, with sequels including 1990’s Predator 2, 2010’s Predators, and a 2018 reboot from director Shane Black. Two crossover films, Alien vs. Predator and Alien vs. Predator: Requiem, have also featured the iconic alien hunting race.