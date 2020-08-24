New ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ featurette reveals earliest CGI design yet

A very early design for Sonic in the recent Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been unveiled in new previsualisation footage.

The 2020 movie adaptation of the iconic video game character was originally ridiculed over his look following the release of the first trailer, leading to a redesign that was better received once the movie came out.

Now, new previsualisation footage – which is created before filming begins to map out scenes in a movie – has revealed a very rudimentary design of the titular character, which was created before the infamous version that was ultimately changed.

Advertisement

The clip was uploaded by artist Ellery Ortiz, who works at Digital Domain, one of the companies that worked on Sonic the Hedgehog‘s visual effects.

He explained on his Vimeo account: “Working from storyboards, I created animation and defined timing of action in the shots. Sweetened with FX and Lighting elements. Defined camera composition and lens choices for the purposes of storytelling.”

Earlier this year, the film’s director Jeff Fowler opened-up about the Sonic redesign and his worries about the new version.

He said: “I think it had been about five months that had passed since the first trailer. We had worked very hard on our updates to the character. It was definitely a little bit of like, ‘Oh man, what happens if they don’t like this?’

Advertisement

“…But really, everyone that saw it internally as I was working on the film, just responded so positively. It really felt like, once we shared it with the fans, they would really embrace it and be excited about it.

“Fortunately, any anxiety I had the night before passed really quickly once it was released. Because, yeah, it was such an incredible feeling to see Sonic 2.0 get embraced the way it was.”

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that a follow-up to Sonic the Hedgehog is in the works, with Fowler returning to direct and Josh Miller and Pat Casey reported to be writing the screenplay.