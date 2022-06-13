New version of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ coming to cinemas

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be re-released in cinemas as a new extended version.

The blockbuster Marvel film was originally released last year, going on to make $1.9billion (£1.5billion) at the global box office and marking the first film to hit the $1billion (£746.4million) mark at the box office since 2019.

Following its success, Sony has confirmed Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version will hit the big screen on September 2 in the US and Canada, and will have “added and extended scenes”, according to Marvel.

The announcement was made with a Twitter video of stars Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, in which they all jokingly claim to be Spider-Man. The clip ends with a picture of the three recreating the famous Spider-Man meme, with the added words: “Who’s going?”

You wanted more Spidey and you got it! 🕷🕷🕷 #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/4Ux3AwdpfO — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 11, 2022

Earlier this year, franchise veterans Garfield and Maguire opened up about meeting Holland for the first time after teaming up for the recent film.

“There was just such an open-hearted coming together, embracing each other and supporting each other,” Maguire recalled to Digital Spy. “It was really beautiful.”

Garfield added: “Tom, Zendaya, Jacob [Batalon] and Jon [Watts], it was like me and Tobey arrived and all of their arms were just open in a way that felt respectful, really caring, really loving and gave us a lot of freedom to create what we wanted to create.”

In NME‘s four-star review of No Way Home, we wrote: “In terms of getting to the heart of the character, No Way Home is the ultimate Spider-Man film. There are moments here that make you want to cheer and weep simultaneously.

“It’s not the most visually spectacular, it’s not the funniest, but it’s the most emotionally rich. For Spider-Man fans who’ve stuck with the character through the soaring highs and the sticky lows, this is your reward. And it makes it all worth it.”